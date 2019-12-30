WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Some Winter Springs children are learning how to read with some help from a beagle named Toby.

HERO Thom Battisto, along with his beagle Toby, visit libraries and help kids work on their reading

When it comes to kids, Toby and his owner are the real deal.

With his four stocky legs and determined pant, Everyday Hero, Toby the dog, races to make his next appointment at the public library.

Toby's mission is always the same: Hunker down in the children's section of the library, and help kids of all ages learn how to read, including a recent appointment is with 7-year old Lila Vereen.

Toby is the star of the “Read to Sydney” program started by Thom Battisto, who is actually our real hero. Battisto began this unusual reading program 7-years ago with the help of his first reading dog, "Sydney."

"Helping the kids now is very gratifying," Battisto said.

On a recent afternoon, Thom and Toby have a 3 stops to make and this last month was packed with kids waiting to read with their favorite canine.

"You can watch a dog while you read," said Vereen. "And it's just fun to experience it."

Battisto said he has an idea why the kids respond to Toby.

"The dogs are non-judgmental," he said. "The kids feel very comfortable with him."

Besides devoting hundreds of dollars to the program, Thom has also written his own learn-to-read book. The main character is a therapy dog named Sydney.

"So we go in and we donate books to that classroom," he said. "And then every child get their own little magazine, and a book mark and a pencil."

For his efforts, Toby gets a good pat on the head, and a few dog biscuts when he gets home.

The next step for this dynamic duo is raise money for a bookmobile, so they can drive to underprivileged neighborhoods throughout the area.