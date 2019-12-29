ASTOR, Fla. – Three law enforcement agencies are searching the St. Johns River near State Road 40 after man went missing when a vessel capsized Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The vessel left a residence along the St. Johns River with two people, a man and a woman, aboard. At some point during the trip the vessel capsized, authorities said. A good Samaritan in a nearby vessel was able to bring the woman occupant to shore. The man, however, is still missing.

Authorities haven't said what type of vessel capsized.

The river is along the Volusia-Lake County line.

FWC, Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Lake County Sheriff's Office are currently searching the river for the man.

No other details were immediately available.