ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning. 

Officials said neighbors heard shots fired in the area around 5:15 a.m.  One witness reported seeing a male lying the street, according to authorities. 

Once officers arrived, they found a male victim in his late 20s lying in the street with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

No other information has been released on what led to the shooting. 

