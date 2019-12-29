ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.
Officials said neighbors heard shots fired in the area around 5:15 a.m. One witness reported seeing a male lying the street, according to authorities.
Once officers arrived, they found a male victim in his late 20s lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other information has been released on what led to the shooting.
