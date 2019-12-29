ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.

Man in late 20s shot, killed early Sunday morning

Shooting happened near Kirkland Blvd/Patterson Ave

Orlando PD investigating homicide

Officials said neighbors heard shots fired in the area around 5:15 a.m. One witness reported seeing a male lying the street, according to authorities.

Neighbors tell me they heard several gunshots. One woman says this isn’t the first time she’s woken up to shots fired here. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6u4kYKRyCv — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) December 29, 2019

Once officers arrived, they found a male victim in his late 20s lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.