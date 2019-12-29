NATIONWIDE — The first nominating contest for Democrats in the presidential primaries for 2020 is getting close.

Democratic presidential candidates head back to campaign trail

Biden facing impeachment on campaign trail

Klobuchar finished tour of State's 99 counties

Sanders gained supporters following heart attack

With just over five weeks to go until the Iowa Caucus, the Democratic presidential candidates are cutting their holidays short and heading back onto the campaign trail.

In the weeks before voting begins, these presidential hopefuls are making their pitch to voters.

In Joe Biden's case, he's playing defense against the president's unsubstantiated claims that he acted corruptly in Ukraine while serving as Vice President.

"This a technique he uses all the time. He's a chronic liar," Biden said.

The president's impeachment has become an issue for Biden on the campaign trail.

The former Vice President explained to the Des Moines Register Editorial Board why he wouldn't testify in the presidents impeachment trail if called upon in the Senate.

"It's all designed to do what Trump has done his whole life — trying to take the focus off him. The issue is not what I did — not a single person, not one, even that thug Giuliani and his Ukraine compatriots have said I did anything other than my job," Biden explained.

Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar is also returning to Iowa to complete her tour of the State's 99 counties. She made her final stop in Humboldt County.

Senator Bernie Sanders is spending his first day back from the holidays in New Hampshire, holding rallies for union workers in Concord.

Sanders is using the opportunity to remind voters of his success in the state four years ago.

"The media establishment saying those ideas are too radical, those ideas are too extreme, those ideas are not going to be supported by the American people, and guess what? We won here by 20 points," Sanders said.

His candidacy appears to have strengthened since he suffered a heart attack earlier this year. He's picked up key endorsements including freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and continues to poll in the top tier of candidates with a little more than one month until the first votes are cast.