NATIONWIDE – NASA astronaut Christina Koch on Saturday set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Astronaut Christina Koch made history Saturday

Koch broke the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

The previous record was set by Peggy Whitson

Koch, 40, has been on the International Space Station for 289 days, surpassing the record set by astronaut Peggy Whitson, who spent 288 days in space.

Koch will remain aboard the ISS until February. But her time in space will fall just short of NASA's all-time spaceflight record, which was set by Scott Kelly in 2016. Kelly spent 340 days in space.

In October, Koch also made history when she and Jessica Meir completed NASA's first all-female spacewalk.