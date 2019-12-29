TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays are a time for celebrating and sometimes that involves alcohol. If you plan on going out and drinking anytime this week, you can get a free ride home through AAA's Tow-To-Go Program. The free rides are available now through January 2.
- Don't drink & drive during the holidays.
- Free rides available now through January 2
And if you're not a AAA member, that's okay, just call 855-286-9246 for your free ride. A tow truck will come get you and your car as long as you're ten miles from home.
Here are some important guidelines you need to know:
- Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
- You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.