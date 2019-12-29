TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays are a time for celebrating and sometimes that involves alcohol. If you plan on going out and drinking anytime this week, you can get a free ride home through AAA's Tow-To-Go Program. The free rides are available now through January 2.

And if you're not a AAA member, that's okay, just call 855-286-9246 for your free ride. A tow truck will come get you and your car as long as you're ten miles from home.

Here are some important guidelines you need to know: