WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Fatal shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ

One of the men who died was a security guard

White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said during a news conference Sunday afternoon, that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short. Two parishioners fatally shot the gunman.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that two people were fatally shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. A third person in critical condition is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are men, she said.

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.

“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he added.

Tinius said he didn’t know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

Two more people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, Trusty said.

WFAA, a Dallas-based TV station, reported that the church live-streamed the service on YouTube and that the video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a rifle or a shotgun which he fired twice before someone shot back. Some members of the congregation ducked behind pews while others with handguns rushed the gunman, WFAA said. It said church members can be heard screaming and crying.

White Settlement is about 8 miles west of Fort Worth.

Gov. Greg Abbott released this statement:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.