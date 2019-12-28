SANFORD, Fla. — After several years of virtually no eating options in the historic Goldsboro area — a new restaurant opens its doors.

Roni’s is the first new restaurant to open in more than a decade on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

It took 11 months of hard work by owner Renee Hicks and her brother Mario to remodel the historic building. Mario said the idea for the restaurant came when Renee got home from serving overseas.

“She said there’s no where for me to go in my direct community and have a cup of coffee,” Mario said.

It’s been busy so far and many hope this a sign of good things to come for an area that’s struggled over the years.

“There’s a barbershop to our left, there’s a hair salon to our right. More people are actually coming to the restaurant. Now, they’re patronizing these people, and these people have business coming, they’re patronizing the restaurant and I think it’s the spark of something great here,” Mario said.

Part of Roni’s business model includes giving back to the community by donating money to local non-profit organizations. They’re also giving a discount to law enforcement, fire fighters, military, and educators.