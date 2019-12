WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called out to 7050 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park around 2:30 a.m. in response to a stabbing.

Investigators had learned that the victim was stabbed during a verbal dispute with the suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert and the suspect is still at large, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing.