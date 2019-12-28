PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said a man stabbed his brother and battered his sister-in-law around 1 a.m. near Tharp Road SE and Wyoming Drive in Palm Bay.

The male victim was stabbed twice in the neck and once in the shoulder. He suffered severe lacerations and was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are working to determine the circumstances behind the attack.

They said the suspect fled in a vehicle but was detained shortly after and taken into custody.