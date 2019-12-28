OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a man they say shot and killed his brother in Kissimmee Friday night.

Deputies believe Alberto Ducos, 34, and his brother Jonathan Ducos were involved in a "verbal argument" at a home on Doncaster Court. According to deputies, Alberto Ducos pulled out a gun and shot Jonathan Ducos.

Alberto Ducos then fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300, according to deputies.

When deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the home, they found Jonathan Ducos lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Poinciana Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Alberto Ducos is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to deputies, and weighs about 250 pounds. The Chrysler 300 he was seen driving has a Florida tag number of NEZI41, deputies said.

Investigators believe he may be trying to travel to New York.