Here’s some good news for drivers who have had trouble with a toll issue, or needed a question answered but didn’t want to spend a big chunk of time on the phone.

A new joint effort from the New York Tolling Authorities and bi-state authorities will create the Offices of the Toll Payer Advocate.

The office will help ensure a few things, like helping toll payers get fair and responsive treatment and making sure they aren't paying more than is owed.

This is also an effort to educate drivers as cashless tolling gets implemented throughout the state by the end of 2020.