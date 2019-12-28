ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — A Manatee County non-profit called "The Center on Anna Maria Island" is working to keep the island beautiful for visitors.

The group has created a new miniature reef system to help keep the water clean, along with a Go Green Campaign to educate folks on the importance of conservation.

Thirty thousand gallons of water are being purified everyday through the mini reef system. The first ones were installed at the Bridge Tender Restaurant, and over 50 will be installed around the island by January.

Anna Maria Island Commissioner Carol Carter has also installed the reefs on her dock.

"I want everyone to realize they can make a difference by doing these small things — all of us together," Carter said.

With red tide always a possibilty, they hope this small step will keep people informed and the water clean.