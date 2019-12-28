It might be counterintuitive, but record sales are still spinning strong at the newest vinyl shop in Williamsville, even in the digital age.

Joe Igielinski opened up Hi-Fi Hits back in August. In the first few months of business, he says the store is doing well.

A national study found record sales continue to grow. Last year, stores sold 16 million records.

Igielinski worked at Record Theatre for more than 25 years before it closed in 2017. After seeing how well record sales did there in the last few years, he decided to open up his own shop.

"I wanted to keep it alive and I felt like we could still do it,” Igielinski said. “It's niche market and there's not a lot of competition right now, so I thought let's just try and go for it."

He hopes to continue to grow the business by bringing in live performances.

They're open seven days a week and also sell CDs and cassettes.