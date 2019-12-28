VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man arrested by Volusia County deputies during a carjacking investigation on December 5 in Deltona is now facing charges from the Ormond Beach Police Department in a November shooting at the Skate and Shake skating rink.

19-year-old facing charges from Volusia sheriff and Ormond Beach PD

Kevin Gaines charged in Deltona carjacking and Ormond Beach shooting

Kevin Gaines is accused of opening fire at an event at the skate rink on November 10 with about 300 to 400 people in attendance. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, according to police, and one shot went through a window at the nearby Little Feet Academy daycare facility, which was empty at the time.

Gaines is facing charges from Ormond Beach PD of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon or delinquent and criminal mischief.

The sheriff's office filed several additional charges related to the Deltona carjacking investigation — attempting to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Gaines is also facing VCSO charges of child neglect and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after detectives discovered an Instagram video of Gaines holding an infant while dancing and waving a gun next to the baby's head.

Gaines is currently being held at the Volusia County jail on $71,000 bond.