ORLANDO, Fla. — While big-name teams will bring big dollars in this weekend’s bowl game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, surrounding it are older, lower income neighborhoods.

Neighbors in these communities say events like this can be a big help for them — like 70-year-long Orlando resident Pinyoung Thompson, who showed Spectrum News his vacant lot that sits just west of Camping World stadium.

Thompson says when big games come to town, like Saturday’s Camping World Bowl , his empty lot becomes a valuable parking lot for fans.

“I’d say 50 or 60 cars… because I have a system, you got to have a system… I back them all the way down to the fence, and then in the center. I have cars come bumper to bumper, and then I have cars straight out to this gate here,” Thompson explained.

Meet Pinyoung Thompson, who owns this lot just a couple blocks away from @CWStadium, he says he can fit anywhere from 30-50 cars on this lot. Which can add up real quick when you can charge at least $20/car. 💵💵💵@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/P1M2LfZ3CC — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) December 27, 2019

All of those cars can add up to a nice chunk of change, and Thompson says many of his neighbors do the same thing.

“You think about a $20 bill, and then you got 20, 10 cars. Hey, that’s more than some people make per week on a job,” Thompson said.

Economics professor at UCF Dr. Sean Snaith said with big-name programs like Notre Dame and Alabama coming to town this week, there’s plenty of dollars to go around.

“I think you’re talking in the 10’s, if not 100’s of millions of dollars of economic activity… “ Snaith said.

Thompson says the parking 💰is a godsend for lower income neighborhoods like his. Especially if families are working at or near minimum wage. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/reSiBdQoIN — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) December 27, 2019

Many businesses will benefit from the economic boon, but Thompson says they deserve to get a piece of the pie too, especially in the midst of Orlando's affordable housing crisis.

“It’s more than tough… it’s becoming like Los Angeles,” Thompson said.

So he along with many of his neighbors will be ready to reap the rewards Saturday of living within half a mile of a major stadium.

Nearby businesses like gas stations and barber shops in the area are also opening up their parking lots for people to pay to park.

Kickoff is Saturday at 12 p.m.