MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is treating a green sea turtle that was found tangled in fishing line earlier this month.

Brevard Zoo treating turtle found tangled in fishing line

The turtle named Finn was found in the Indian River Lagoon

Finn is recovering in an outdoor tank at the zoo

University of Central Florida researchers found the young green sea turtle named Finn in the Indian River Lagoon on December 13, according to officials at the zoo. The fishing line was wrapped around Finn's flippers, causing a deep laceration and severe inflammation on the front left flipper.

Finn was taken to the zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center where a veterinarian removed the fishing line.

Right now, the turtle is recovering in an outdoor tank while staff and volunteers are keeping a close eye on him.

Officials want to eventually return Finn to the ocean.