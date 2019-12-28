NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - A red navigational buoy that recently ran aground in New Smyrna Beach began its journey in 2017 when it washed away from the Charleston, South Carolina area during a storm, the U.S. Coast Guard told Spectrum News 13 on Saturday.

U.S. Coast Guard will retrieve buoy

New Smyrna Beach asked to help

Photos of buoy taken Friday

“The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Waterways Division is currently speaking with the city of New Smyrna to bring the buoy closer to shore so that it won’t wash away,” Public Affairs Specialist Second Class Ryan Dickinson said in an email.

“They are also working with Coast Guard Sector Charleston on picking it back up and bringing it back to the Charleston area,” Jacksonville, Fla.-based Dickinson added.

Right now, there is no timeline for removing the buoy.

A curious beachgoer snapped photos of the buoy in New Smyrna Beach on Friday.

You can report beached buoys to the U.S. Coast Guard at this website.