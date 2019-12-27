NATIONWIDE — At least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed against popular convenience store chain Wawa after it admitted to a monthslong data breach affecting all 850 of its stores .

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the lawsuits were filed in Philadelphia federal court against the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

The newspaper said one lawsuit alleges that the data breach "was the inevitable result of Wawa's inadequate data security measures and cavalier approach to data security." Wawa declined to comment on the litigation, the paper said.

Wawa said last week that it had found malware on its payment processing servers that was thought to be collecting credit and debit card information from March 4 to December 12 of this year at all of its stores up and down the East Coast. The company has offered free credit card monitoring and identity theft protection. Law enforcement is also investigating the breach, the Associated Press said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.