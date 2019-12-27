RALEIGH, N.C. - The end of the 2019 tax season happens on December 31. Many folks are likely to be thinking about possible deductions for taxes when they think about making charitable donations.

Tax laws have changed for charitable donations

Some donations will not net as many deductions as in the past

Some charities rely on donations for their work

It appears that recent changes in the tax laws in several states have adversely impacted charitable giving.

The group, GIVEUSA, in a study, says that in 2018, charitable donations were down by more than 3 percent.

Economists tell us that people can still make the same donations they have in the past, but they may not get as big a deduction this time around.

For some of the charities, the donations are their only means of continuing their good work.

"We are 100 percent funded by donations by our wonderful friends that love our ministry. Even our staff raises their own support," said Denise O'Donoghue, Operations Director for Refugee Hope Partners in Raleigh.

It helps about 125 people coming to the U.S. from 30 other countries. The donations fund practical things.

"That includes everything from learning English as a second language for the adults, helping children from elementary through college with their homework," O'Donoghue said.