ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando International Airport worker took bribes in exchange for allowing illegal taxis to pick up airline passengers, police say.

Affidavit: Traffic worker at Orlando International Airport took bribes

Cop at airport says he saw worker take bribe from illegal taxi operator

Worker is suspended without pay pending outcome of investigation

Felix Garcia Madera, 50, of Orlando faces felony charges of bribery by a public servant and receiving unlawful compensation for official behavior, according to an arrest affidavit.

An Orlando Police officer who had been getting anonymous tips regarding illegal taxi operators wrote in the affidavit that late on the evening of December 20, he saw a black Mercedes-Benz SUV pull up on the curb of level 2B, where there are "no parking, standing, or idling" signs posted. The officer said Garcia walked up to the vehicle, leaned in, then left.

Soon after, the driver of Mercedes tried to solicit passengers in an illegal taxi operation, the officer said.

The officer flagged down the driver and cited them for violating a city ordinance. Then, he asked the driver if they used a mobile payment app called Cash App , and if so, could he see who they'd been sending money to. The driver said yes, and a check of the app indicated that there had been multiple money transactions with someone named Felix Garcia, police say.

A few days later, Garcia was served a search warrant for his phone, charged, and transported to Orange County Jail.

He's worked for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates OIA, since April 2018, GOAA spokesman Rod Johnson said.

GOAA "continues to work with the Orlando Police Department regarding the investigation into Mr. Felix Garcia Madera. This is a prime example of our partnership with law enforcement and continuous monitoring activities taking place at Orlando International Airport," Johnson said in an email to Spectrum News 13.

Garcia is suspended without pay pending the results of the police investigation.