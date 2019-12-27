AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man acting erratically late Thursday.

Polk sergeant and deputy shoot, kill armed man

Juan Rosa was shot after his mother called 911 saying he was in a rage

Investigation ongoing

According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, 35-year-old Juan Rosa pointed a weapon at deputies after they responded to the family's home in the 300 block of Congress Street in Auburndale.

A woman called 911 just after 8:30 p.m. to report her adult son was schizophrenic and acting in a combative mood and in a rage. She said her son told her if she called 911, he would kill himself.

When a sergeant and deputy arrived and announced their presence to Rosa, who was in his bedroom, he opened the door armed with a handgun. Judd said Rosa ignored the deputies' commands to drop the gun and pointed it at them.

They both fired at Rosa.

Judd said the sergeant and deputy then administered first aid and Polk Fire Rescue transported Rosa to an area hospital where he later died.

"At 35 years of age he didn't want to live any longer," Judd said during a news conference. "And unfortunately I've got a sergeant and a deputy that are going to have to live with the fact that they had to shoot to protect themselves from what they believed to be imminent death."

There are now four independent investigations into the shooting. The deputy and sergeant are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard.