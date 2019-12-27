DEBARY, Fla. — First responders in Volusia County late Thursday saved a man who fell 20 feet or more off an elevated section of Interstate 4 north of the St. Johns River.

Man's friend said car broke down

Friend fell while looking for help

EVAC, Volusia deputies rescued man

The 31-year-old unidentified man suffered a leg injury and possibly other injuries after dropping from I-4 to the ground below in Volusia County, authorities say. That section of the highway is elevated because it is part of a bridge that spans the St. Johns River and connects to Seminole County to the south.

“He is not able to walk,” the man’s friend frantically told a dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. “I am down here with him. I am in the woods.”

EVAC, the ambulance company serving Volusia County, transported the injured man to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

EVAC worked with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to rescue the man, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Laura Williams.

"We don’t have a report on it, but it apparently occurred on the DeBary side of the bridge," Williams told Spectrum News 13 in a statement.

The man’s friend got connected to the Volusia County dispatcher at 10:03 p.m.

He said they stopped on I-4 at Mile Marker 105 while heading east toward DeLand because the two-door blue Honda they were traveling in broke down. They were looking for help when the man fell from the highway.

His friend managed to get down to him without falling or injuring himself. The full extent of his friend’s injuries were not released.

“His head is shaking back. His head is shaking back,” his friend told the dispatcher just before help arrived. “His blood is still pumping. Please come.”