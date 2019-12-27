WASHINGTON — A new federal law now prohibits the sale of tobacco, vaping, and other smoking products to anyone under the age of 21.

The minimum age to buy smoking products is now 21

President Trump signed into law on December 20

FDA: new age minimum goes into effect immediately

The age hike was part of the overall federal spending bill that President Donald Trump signed into law December 20, 2019.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert to retailers saying the new increased age minimum goes into effect immediately .

Federal law now requires a person to be 21 years old to purchase any tobacco product including e-cigarettes, hookah, tobacco, and cigars.

Prior to the federal law being enacted, at least 19 U.S. states set a minimum purchase age at 21, including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Illinois.

Fines for selling smoking products to those underage range from several hundred to several thousand dollars.