DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are asking for the public's help with finding a young woman who was possibly abducted.

Police seek public's help funding possible abductor, abductee

Man, woman are believed to be in late teens to early 20's

Investigators believe a man, in his late teens to early 20’s, physically forced her into a light blue or silver Hyundai Sonata on Thursday evening, near the intersection of North Keech and Avery Streets.

The woman is also believed to be in her late teens to early 20’s. Authorities do not know the identities of the man and the woman at this time or whether they know each other.

The woman was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white shirt, black pants, and pink and white tennis shoes.

The suspect stands around 5 feet 6 inches, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tee shirt, black track pants with white trim, and all-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Dinardi immediately at 386-671-5129 or DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding Case 190025371.