ORLANDO, Fla. — The Colombian Consulate in Orlando will begin to offer basic medical screenings beginning January 9 every first and third Friday.

Here's what you should know about the new service:

1. What's the milestone? It's the first time in its 8-year history that the Colombian Consulate in Orlando offers this.

2. Who will the screenings service? The care will be available for the more than 300,000 Colombians estimated to live in Central and Northern Florida, whether they're undocumented, residents, visa holders, or even tourists.

3. What does it include? The health screenings will include a physical, dental check-up, and eye exam.

4. Who provides the care? The consulate partnered with COAMed and Orlando Family Physicians to provide the care.

5. Who's behind this? General of Consulate Claudia Bustamante said it's been a goal of her's ever since she took over three months ago. She said after she spoke with Colombians in Florida she learned there was a need for medical care.

"A lot of our people don’t have access to public health care options so what we hope to do is provide them with an alternative way to at least receive basic medical exams for free," Bustamante said.

6. Any limits? Bustamante said there is no limit how many people can attend a health screening.