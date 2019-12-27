ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Traveling with an RV can be a hassle, especially when it comes to finding a place to park it. But there’s a growing new trend that's helping travelers experience tourism from the comfort of their RVs for free.

Here's are five things you should know about agri-hosting:

1. What is agri-hosting?

Agri-hosting is when local wineries, farms, breweries, museums, and other unique attractions invite self-contained RVers to visit and stay overnight for free.

2. Who runs it?

Harvest Host offers a yearly membership that costs $79 per RV and provides a map to all locations across the United States.

3. How many sites are there?

There are currently over 1,000 destinations across the U.S., with currently just 16 in hosts in the state of Florida -- but that number is growing.

4. What's the appeal?

The appeal to stay at an agri-host is that they do not commercialize their parking. Instead, they offer RVs a one-to-two day stay to check out their local business and community.

5. Is there a price?

Some destinations charge a small fee to experience what their attraction offers, but as far as parking the RV it is free.