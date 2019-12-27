BUSHNELL, Fla. — One person is deceased and another injured in a shooting in Bushnell, and deputies are investigating.

Few details have been released in the case so far.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Hunt Avenue around 4 a.m. and found an injured woman who was taken to an area hospital.

Inside the residence, they found a male, identified by deputies as Marquis Duggs, 29, who was dead as a result of "homicidal violence."

Amanda Lopez, 31, told Spectrum News 13's Dave DeJohn that she was the female victim. She said someone robbed her and her boyfriend in the middle of the night, shooting them both. Lopez says she was shot in the breast, but is expected to be OK.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed Lopez's story.

Deputies have since expanded the scene of the crime, but are not yet offering any other details.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.

This is a developing story. Reporter Dave DeJohn is at the scene and will provide updates as soon as he gets them.