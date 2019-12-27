TAMPA, Fla. — For the last 25 years, Shelle Lichti has lived her life on the road trucking from city to city.

It can be a lonely profession and for LGBTQ truckers, they can feel isolated from their community.

That's what prompted Shelle to create the Rainbow Rider. It's a semi shrink wrapping in the rainbow flag and other LGBTQ symbols.

"So it depicts the diversity out here on the road," Lichti said, "that we’re all on a journey no matter who our what we are and the road gives us that opportunity for the personal journey."

She admits, the Rainbow rider has come across some rough roads since she's been driving it since last March.

"Some of it has been when I was away from the truck," Shelle said, "Some of it’s been when I’m outside the truck near it. We had somebody literally kick it."

But overall, she says reactions to the semi have been more good than bad and for her that makes life on the road more livable.