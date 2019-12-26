TAMPA, Fla. — A 26-year-old woman is facing a string of charges after being arrested and charged with attempting to scam her much-older Tampa husband out of $1 million.

Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport. She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person. During her first court appearance, a judge set her bail at $1 million.

According to the arrest warrant, Halfon tried to cash nearly $1 million in checks at a Tampa Amscot from her 77-year-old husband's accounts.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that when her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, was notified by investigators about what his wife was doing, he said wanted to give his wife the benefit of the doubt, according to a warrant affidavit.

He said he didn’t want her to be deported to her native Israel.

An Amscot employee in Tampa refused to cash the checks. Eventually, two checks worth about $666,000 were cashed by an Orlando business.

Asked later if he felt he was the victim of fraud, Rappaport told investigators, “yes,” according to the arrest warrant.

Halfon and Rappaport were married in August in Sarasota.

Halfon remains in jail.

Halfon's attorney, Todd Foster, said the couple had a valid marriage.

"We look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation,” Foster said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

