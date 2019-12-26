ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is calling out Spirit Airlines over what she calls a lack of Christmas compassion.

Diana Reinlein was scheduled to take Spirit Airlines Flight 336 from Orlando to Detroit on Christmas Eve morning.

She said after the flight was canceled, the airline moved the flight to the day after Christmas, which Spectrum News confirmed through online flight records.

Reinlein told Spectrum News, “They didn’t really care that we were all going to miss Christmas. That’s what was baffling to me.”

Reinlein asked if she could fly into Cleveland and rent a car to drive to Detroit. She said Spirit agreed to the flight, but not the rental car.

When we looked at the Spirit Airlines Contract of Carriage , we found this:

“Spirit will not assume expenses incurred as a result of a flight delay, cancellation, or schedule change.”

Spectrum News called, emailed, and tweeted at Spirit Airlines about Reinlein's situation. The airline has not yet responded.