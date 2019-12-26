DAVENPORT, Fla. — A theft case in Davenport involving a 27-year-old Amazon delivery driver caught on video has stoked the ire of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jose Campos of Kissimmee was taken into custody after Sheriff's deputies said he was seen in residential surveillance video in the Watersong Resort development near Davenport.

The resident pulled up video from a surveillance camera at the front door and saw an Amazon driver deliver a package December 19, take a delivery confirmation photo, and then remove the package.

Detectives thought that because the person in the video appeared to be an Amazon worker, the case would be easy to solve, Judd said.

But detectives said when they contacted Amazon, officials at its logistics center would not cooperate.

"You need a subpoena," multiple Amazon managers told detectives — including Amazon’s loss prevention manager, Sheriff's officials investigators said. They said Amazon would not cooperate with law enforcement unless the Sheriff’s Office served a subpoena for records at Amazon's corporate headquarters in Delaware.

"I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me," Judd said. "All we needed was a name — they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware."

The resident and the neighborhood's security personnel helped detectives identify Campos as the suspect in the theft. Deputies say Campos confirmed he was the person in the video.

Campos faces charges of burglary and theft.