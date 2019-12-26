SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida pet rescue group is bracing for an increase in calls from people who want to get rid of animals they were given as a Christmas gift.

A dog or cat can be a wonderful addition to a family, but Judy Sarullo, owner of Pet Rescue by Judy in Sanford, said they shouldn’t be given as a gift for a holiday.

“It’s a lifelong commitment, and people really have to spend the time to think about that,” Sarullo said Thursday, the day after Christmas.

One puppy was brought to her pet rescue just a few days ago. It was given to an older person as a Christmas gift, and the lively little guy was just too much.

“The puppy is killing this person. It’s tripping them. It’s getting in between the legs. It wants to kiss you, but their teeth are sharp," Sarullo said.

Sarullo says she won't even adopt out an animal if it’s being given as a gift. If it doesn’t work out, getting rid of it can be difficult for children, but it’s also hard on the dog, she said. She often sees animals distressed in her shelter after being left by an owner.

“They have to get into another environment, get reacclimated. So it’s really hard on the animal," Sarullo said.