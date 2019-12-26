SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Health, kids need at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day — but for some kids, it’s not that simple.

GROW providing shoes, other resources to keep kids active

Colleen Gonzalez founded the nonprofit

Since 2011, she has given out over 2,500 pairs of shoes with GROW

Inside the community center room at the Sanford Police Department, kids are trying out different shoes.

“I promise you, they will feel like clouds,” said Fleet Feet owner Eric Bartos.

Fifth-grader Ryan McCord is getting the chance to check off one of the items on his Christmas list. He's looking for something specific in a pair of shoes.

“The (comfort), if they feel soft … ,” Ryan said.

Thanks to GROW (Grass Roots Outreach Within) , he is now able to do many of the things he likes to do at recess — in comfort.

Colleen Gonzalez is the founder of GROW, a nonprofit organization that focuses its efforts on low-resource communities to provide shoes for runners in need and recess toys for schools.

“When kids are moving, they are out there burning energy," Gonzalez said. "When kids are active and healthy, it helps reduce stress and anxiety.”

This year for Ryan’s mom, these shoes help with the stress of trying to make sure her son has what he needs.

“Financially sometimes I can be doing really well, and then there is those really tight months, especially towards the holidays, when some of us may need to have a bigger budget for Christmas gifts,” said mom Omarya Lopez.

For this program to work, GROW depends on the Central Florida school systems to inform parents this opportunity is available.

“We really want to make sure that those in the school system that are there to protect and serve our children know that we are there to support them and their students with needs,” Gonzalez explained.

Ryan’s need for a new pair of shoes on this night, has been fulfilled.

“I feel like me and the shoes already have a relationship,” Ryan said with a smile.

Since 2011, Colleen has given out over 2,500 pairs of shoes with GROW.