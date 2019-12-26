ORLANDO, Fla. — Kirkland Jackson, 23, says he was born to play music.

In fact, Jackson grew up around it. His mother, Angelique Brathwaite, and her first husband, Wayne, were music producers to some of the world’s top talents, including Billy Ocean, Whitney Houston, Kenny G, Chaka Khan, Pharrell Williams and more.

Jackson said after his stepfather Wayne passed away, his mother stopped her music career. They would produce music from their New York home, which had an in-home studio. He said he would play drums for fun as a kid.

But it wasn’t until he met the Castillos in Florida that he learned to actually play music when he was 12.

Jackson said the first song he learned to play was a mariachi song — even though he doesn't speak Spanish.

It further grew his love for music and helped him develop a love for the mariachi genre , which is mostly played and enjoyed by people who are Mexican-born or of Mexican heritage.