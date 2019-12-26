ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Springs is adding another new store to its lineup.

M&M's store coming to Disney Springs

The new store is set to open in 2020

The Florida Mall location will close and relocate to Disney

The entertainment and shopping complex will get an M&M's store next year, Mars Retail Group announced Thursday.

The new store will be located on Disney Spring's West Side near Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

"Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M's experimental store," said Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group, in a statement. "Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M's."

With the opening of the Disney Springs M&M's store, Mars will close its current store in The Florida Mall. A date for the closure has not yet been announced.

The new M&M's store at Disney Springs is expected to open sometime in 2020.