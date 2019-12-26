ORLANDO, Fla. — On Christmas morning, it wasn’t a present that Angela Ramirez opened to make her day, but something else that would make everyone's day in her home.

“I woke up today to check my email first thing," Ramirez said excitedly. "As soon as I saw that email, I started texting my daughters, 'Wake up, wake up, we have to go!' "

Ramirez was one of almost 200 foster children and guardians who began a day of fun at ICE! at the Gaylord Palms , thanks to an annual event called "Jump on the Bus."

The day brings together kids and chaperones from group homes onto buses, where they sing carols, play games, and tell stories on a day of adventure around Central Florida.

“I saw what could be the loneliest day of the year, and I said, 'How could we celebrate together?' " Jump on the Bus founder Penny Jones said. "I was filling a void. My former foster children had been reunified just a few weeks before, so I started calling around.”

That was 2013. This year, Jones made calls to the Gaylord Palms , Fun Spot , bowling alleys, and other destinations that would be fun for kids.

Stepping off one of the buses outside the Gaylord Palms, Ramirez had her hands full. Eight of nine of her kids — some fosters, some of her own — were with her for the beginning of the day's adventure.

“It gets a little crazy to say the least," Ramirez said. "The stress is unbearable, because you don’t know what, if anything, you're able to do seriously and literally."

The Ramirezes bundled up, took photos, and made their way through ICE!. For some, it was a chilling and memorable experience.

“I was taking little steps, because it was freezing,” said Skyy, one of Ramirez's foster children.

Jones wants to continue Jump on the Bus every Christmas as long as the places she takes the children will allow them back.

“There’s a beauty in Christmas," she said with a smile as kids started making their way into the hotel. "If you look around, there are people around you who need to be loved.”