ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man is accused of entering an Ormond Beach house on Christmas Eve and grabbing an 11-year-old girl.

Man accused of entering Ormond Beach home, grabbing girl

11-year-old girl's father chased the intruder out of the home

Steven Hasugulgum, 21, was arrested and charged with burglary

Steven Hasugulgum, 21, was arrested and charged with burglary with battery and attempted burglary.

The incident was captured by a home surveillance camera, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Hasugulgum was outside the house at about 6 p.m. when the 11-year-old stepped out of the home's rear-sliding door, according to deputies. Hasugulgum approached the girl, told her to keep quiet and followed her back into the house.

When the girl tried to retreat, Hasugulgum grabbed her hand and pulled her toward him, deputies said.

According to deputies, the girl's father came to see what was happening and chased Hasugulgum out of the house.

At about 6:40 p.m. a woman in a house a few streets over reported seeing the doorknob twist on her locked door. She went to open the door and encounter a man who matched Hasugulgum's description.

The woman told deputies the man was holding a hammer and "acting erratic." The woman then closed the door and relocked it.

Deputies later found Hasugulgum and took him into custody.