Calf found near trash cans in Groveland

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A calf was found near some trash cans in Groveland, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The agency shared a picture of the calf on its official Facebook page.

Animal Enforcement Supervisor Sydney Pelfrey found the calf near Catherine Circle. The calf is believed to be less than a week old.

Pelfrey put the calf in the Animal Enforcement truck and covered it with a towel to keep it warm. Pelfrey then checked with a few cattle owners in the area but was unable to locate the calf's owner.

The calf was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Veterinarians told deputies the calf was in distress and would have likely "died within hours" if it hadn't been found.

A few hours after posting about the calf on its social media channels, the Sheriff's Office located the owner.