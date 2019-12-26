LAKELAND, Fla. — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a two-year-old missing person case.

Brian Edward Klecha last seen in December 2017

Anyone with information asked to call 800-873-TIPS (8477)

Brian Edward Klecha, 35, was last seen on December 27, 2017. He was making a bank transaction at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale.

He has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties and was an employee of the Disney Corporation.

"After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won't stop until we know," said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

The case was the focus of Cait McVey's latest "Gone" segment earlier this week. You can watch her report above.