ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Orlando is warning givers to watch out for scammers as the holiday season wraps up.

People claiming to work for the organization may be asking for money

Salvation Army says it doesn't go door-to-door asking for money

The organization says scammers who claim to work for the Salvation Army may be coming around asking for your money. But the Salvation Army says it never goes door-to-door asking for money.

"The Salvation Army is 154 years old and in 131 countries, so we certainly have a big reputation," Captain Ken Chapman said. "And it's really hurtful when we work so hard to provide the services need for this whole community, when someone wants to take advantage of that to benefit themselves."

Anyone collecting donations for the Salvation Army will be clearly marked with a sign and have a name tag or an ID badge. They will also be wearing one of the organization's famous red aprons.