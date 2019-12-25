GENEVA, Fla. — Rescue officials in Seminole County responded just before noon Wednesday for a boating accident with at least one injury in Geneva.

Unconfirmed reports of boating accident on Lake Harney

First responders rushed to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46

Inquiries to FWC were not immediately returned

First responders were called to Jolly Gator Fish Camp, 4650 E. State Road 46, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Kealing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

There were unconfirmed reports today of a boating incident on Lake Harney. The fish camp has access to the St. Johns River, which connects to Lake Harney to the north.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which typically investigates boat crashes, didn’t immediately return messages.