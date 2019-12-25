ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida's minimum wage is going up next year. But not by much.

The state's minimum wage will go up from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The wage for servers will also increase by 10 cents, from $5.46 to $5.56.

Rebecca Vazquez was doing some last-minute shopping Tuesday night at the Florida Mall.

“I had to look for the best deals I could find because I can’t afford regular priced things, I mean like halfway decent clothes, if I couldn’t have found what I found on sale I couldn’t have bought them,” Vazquez said.

She says she bargain hunts because she only makes near minimum wage.

“I’m a server at a restaurant," Vazquez said. "I make $6 an hour, some nights I make really good money and other nights it’s not so busy.”

And with the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida, something like Christmas shopping can be a big sacrifice.

“I had to save, I had to put a little bit of money away every month,” Vazquez said.

She says the 10 cents increase feels like a slap in the face for minimum wage workers.

“Ten cents is ridiculous that doesn’t do anything for anyone,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour would have a real impact.

Which is a measure on the 2020 ballot she hopes Florida voters will approve.

“We need a substantial increase so that we can survive out here,” she said.

