LEESBURG, FL.- A Eustis couple was killed and their two children were hospitalized after a Christmas Eve crash with another vehicle in Leesburg, police said.

Christopher Smith, 44, and Jessica Smith, 35, killed

Their two children are being treated in Orlando

State Road 44 closed for more than six hours

Police said Christopher Smith, 44, Jessica Smith, 35, and their children were heading west on State Road 44 and making a left turn onto Dozier Court in a Toyota at about 8:30 p.m.

A Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on SR 44, approaching Dozier Court.

“The front of the Ram pickup collided with the right side of the Toyota within the intersection,” Leesburg police said in a statement Wednesday. “It is unknown at this time which driver had the green light for right-of-way.”

A passenger in the pickup was transported to the Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police didn't say where the driver of the pickup was taken for treatment.

The names and ages of the Eustis children were not released.

They were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. SR 44 was closed in both directions for more than six hours after the crash.

“Current medical conditions of crash victims are unknown,” the police statement said.