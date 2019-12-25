DAYTONA BEACH, FL.- A 48-year-old Daytona Beach man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend while suggesting connections with The Aryan Brotherhood and The Outlaws Motorcycle Club, an arrest report shows.

David Bradford was charged with making a written threat

A text message says he had people who would "take care" of her boyfriend

Bradford mentioned The Aryan Brotherhood, The Outlaws Motorcycle Club

David Bradford, an electrician, was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach after posting a $5,000 bond.

His ex-girlfriend called authorities after Bradford began flooding her with text messages saying he wanted to get back together. They broke up about six months ago but still stayed in touch.

After she told him she had a new boyfriend and they would never get back together, Bradford’s texts turned threatening, a report said.

“He was questioning who her new boyfriend was and stated when he finds out who it is, it will be a bad day for that person,” the report said. “David advised he has ‘people’ that will take care of whoever the new 11 boyfriend is."

He mentioned The Aryan Brotherhood, the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang, and The Outlaws Motorcycle Club, which has an active chapter in Daytona Beach.

Bradford said he knows several people in the club and $1,000 might be enough to pay an “outlaw,” the report said.

In an interview with police, Bradford admitted sending the texts but denied possible violence.

“David stated he never meant any threats by the texts and again stated he and [his ex] are always messing with each other,” the report said.

He also admitted sending her a picture of himself with a handgun pointed to his head while in the drive-through at a Krystal restaurant in Daytona Beach.

Just before the picture was sent, she received another text saying her new boyfriend would be first.