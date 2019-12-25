KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For Sgt. Raquel Fernandez, every day is a holiday when she wears a badge.

Not everyone can spend Christmas Day with their family

Kissimmee Police sergeant has a passion to help people

“After so many years, you almost get used to it," Fernandez, 41, said as the Kissimmee Police officer patrolled the streets on Christmas Day. "My kids only known Mommy to go to work.”

She began her career in law enforcement almost 20 years ago after she realized she wanted to serve her community.

"I can say for 19 years, I felt that passion to help people," Fernandez said.

She said she and her three children planned ahead and celebrated the holiday on Christmas Day.

Her one Christmas present request was a "clean house."

Fernandez plans to retire as Kissimmee Police officer.