ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas will not be the same for at least one Central Florida family this year.

Eighty-nine-year-old mother and grandmother Sammie Lee Johnson was killed in a Monday car crash. She was hit by someone driving a stolen car.

"She will be missed. She will be missed," said Johnson's son, Eric Siplin.

"Sammie" as her family called her was born and raised in Orlando. She lived with Eric.

"It's going to be a tough loss. She was the type of lady that loved everyone."

She raised four children, six grandkids, and four great-grandchildren. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays.

"Fifty-one years of knowing this lady all always in my life, it's going to be the first Christmas without her," Siplin said.

Siplin says his mother was with her brother and sister when they were hit by a car running a red light.

"Two blocks away. Two blocks away and the whole life just been changed, lost over a stolen car," he said.

Police said three people in a red Nissan crashed into the black car his mother, brother and sister were in.

"They took someone very important away from me," Siplin said.

The driver, Seneca Howard, was arrested and charged with grand theft. One of the passengers, Deonte Slaughter, was arrested on drug charges. Charges in the crash are still pending.

As for Christmas, Siplin still plans to have everyone over. He's going to do his best to give everyone the best Christmas possible. Like his mother would do.

Siplin's sister is in the hospital with some cracked ribs.

His mother would have turned 90 in February.