CELEBRATION, Fla. — Lights can brighten long, dark nights this time of year. At least that’s Victoria Lindo’s goal.

“I just feel that it’s something I need to do to help people get through the holidays,” she said.

For the past seven years, Lindo, of Celebration, has been going all out when it comes to decorating her Greek revival-style home.

Her decorations include a majestic Santa Claus on the third floor, a snowman that weighs about 800 pounds, and a Christmas sleigh from California that cost thousands to ship.

“It’s all wood, and it's all hand-carved. It just feels like something that would be a Disney piece,” she said.

Lindo does this because it puts a smile on the faces of young and old. But there’s also something in it for her.

“Sometimes, I will literally sit in the room when it’s dark and I look out and I play '(What a) Wonderful World,” Lindo said. “And I watch and I see the people walking by and I am listening to the music… And they’re smiling and looking at each other and I just sit there and cry.”

Lindo gets some professional help to turn on the magic. It takes two days, hard work, and a good chunk of money to get things set up, but she said the feeling she gets from people’s reactions is indescribable — one she hopes others can feel as well.

“There’s a lot of hatred going on right now in politics and different things. If they could just remember to be kind to each other — we all have to live here together.”