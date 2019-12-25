ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — As a train rumbles by an old warehouse, it's hard to tell kids are playing baseball on an indoor Field of Dreams to the beat of loud Latin music.

Players clean, sort secondhand gear at Ace of Spades Baseball Academy

Equipment will be sent to aspiring players in need in Dominican Republic

And inside, the owner of Ace of Spades Baseball Academy , Anthony Asanjo, is doing what he’s done for the past 14 holiday seasons: working with his sluggers to get used baseball equipment ready for aspiring big-leaguers in the Dominican Republic.

As his players circle a table, Asanjo tells them how to sort shoes, bats, gloves, and catcher's gear.

“Guys — shirts, shoes, put at the end,” Asanjo yells.

The donated items will be cleaned, organized, then shipped to baseball players his kids have never met.

“A bat cost $400, a glove cost over $200. Kids in the Dominican Republic just can’t afford that," he says.

Also inside the Ace of Spades, you’ll find Vladimil Warlin. He's a towering Dominican native who crushes baseballs in batting cages but also delivers the gear like Santa.

“Whatever you have as an extra, or something you don’t even use, it can mean the world to someone over there in the Dominican Republic,” Warlin said in Spanish. “Seeing their reactions when they first get the stuff... They are all very happy, very grateful, especially since they don’t have much; they come from little.”

Teen baseball player Alejandro Colmenares is happy to be a part of something bigger than baseball.

“Even though we are going to practice, I’d rather do this to help other kids and give them what they want and make them happy for Christmas,” Colmenares said. “If I was in their position, I would be pretty excited to get even an old bat," he said as he cleaned an old glove. "I come from Venezuela and... we are not very rich over there."

Each night, the ping of balls striking bats rings through the academy. But it's the sights and sounds of players cleaning used baseball equipment that makes Asanjo simile.

“I make them clean so they can appreciate what it's like that these kids are going to appreciate something used," he said. "Here, these kids at Christmas are going to open brand new gifts and get excited. This is Christmas for those kids. Some of those kids don’t have Christmas."