NATIONWIDE — Since 1955, the U.S. Air Force has been tracking Santa.

Find out where Santa is with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Big Tech lending a hand to get the best view yet

1,500 volunteers, Canadian Air Force and others assisting

Today the tradition continues around the world.

It involves a lot more technology plus help from technology companies, Air Force allies, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and thousands of volunteers.

There's a whole lot of time and effort this year to make sure the big man delivers toys on time.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD's Santa Tracker is 3-D, tells you where he's at and where he's headed next.



This year NORAD’s also enlisted the help of big tech to give everyone a view from wherever you decide to track.

On the site itself, you can see how many gifts have been delivered.

Wikipedia provides entries for each of the countries visited.

Getty Images is posting beautiful pics along the Santa route.

And Microsoft is helping the virtual Santa sleigh get off the ground.

#NORAD was just informed #Santa checked the time at the Clock Tower in his North Pole Village! He is getting ready for his magical journey around the world! https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo#NoradTracksSanta #SantaTracker #NoradSanta #ChristmasEve #Christmas — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2019

On social media, the official Santa tracker is posting on Twitter.

On Facebook, you can see a live look at the more than 1,500 volunteers who are helping field phone-calls and emails to NORAD asking about Santa.

Google created their own portal from NORAD’s information and it has games, videos, and much more.

Voice assistant apps like Alexa are also taking calls.

Spectrum Bay News 9 made a call to Santa’s command center in NORAD and asked why, after all this time and effort to make sure Santa's on the right track, is it important for kids to go to sleep on time tonight?

"Santa likes to leave presents when children are in bed,” said Mark the Elf. “So if he's supposed to be there between 9 and midnight, I suggest they go to bed by 8:30 p.m."